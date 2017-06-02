All creatures great 'n small

KITTY LOVE: Zoe Cox, Tarni Boyce, Tiana Bowyer and Cathy Marlton look after our pets.

Zoe Cox

I HAVE been working as a veterinary nurse at Condamine Vet Clinic since we opened about six years ago.

I first entered this field in 1995 when current owner Cathy opened West Warwick Vet Clinic.

I was there for 10 years, then a four-year stint working reception for a local chiropractor.

When Cathy opened this clinic she called me and asked if I'd like to work here and I didn't hesitate to say yes.

It's a fantastic place to work, we have a great team and we get to help so many animals, which I love.

Tarni Boyce

I'VE been working for six years as well.

I'm a vet nurse and also worked with Cathy and Zoe at West Warwick Vet Clinic for a few years.

I've always had a great love of animals.

The vet nurses here take it turns to work in the surgery and run the reception area, answering phones, dealing with clients and running the day-to-day business of the clinic.

I love the challenges the job offers, I love the interactions with a client and the animals, though sometimes it can be tough, but it's very rewarding and we're a great team.

Tiana Bowyer

I BECAME a qualified vet nurse in October 2016.

I've always loved animals.

Prior to studying and working here I was on a pig farm at Glengallan for about four years.

I liked that work but wanted to further my career and decided to focus on medical rather than farming.

It feels good at the end of the day knowing that we've helped so many different animals.

There's always something to learn here.

Cathy Marlton

I ORIGINALLY started West Warwick Vet Clinic in the 1990s and had that business for 10 years.

In 2011 I then started this clinic.

I've always loved Warwick.

I grew up in Townsville, but this part of the world always felt like home to me.

I've always been an animal lover and decided to study vet science when I was about halfway through Year 12.

I was probably more interested in the environmental conservation side of things and it's still a huge passion of mine, but I love my job.

It has its highs and lows but I don't think there's anything else I'd rather do.