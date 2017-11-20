Menu
All I want for Christmas is...

DEAR SANTA: Rhiannon James is making sure her letter to Santa gets there nice and early.
HE KNOWS if you've been naughty or nice and now you'll be able to see when he gets your letter.

The busiest night of the year is approaching for Santa and his little helpers, and Australia Post is urging children to send their letters to Santa early to ensure the big guy in red has plenty of time to reply. Now for the first time, children can track the progress of their letters online via the Australia Post interactive Santa Mail tracker.

To ensure Santa and his little helpers receive your letter, send them and wish lists to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.

Letters received nice and early with names and return addresses clearly marked on the back will receive a postcard reply from Santa.

Rhiannon James, 12, said she was heading away for Christmas to her grannies place.

"I'll be sure to let him know I'm not at home,” she said.

"I don't always get everything on my list, but it's good to know he's getting the letters.”

Topics:  australia post christmas 2017 santa claus

Warwick Daily News
