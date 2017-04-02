All major highways out of Warwick and Goondiwindi open

FLOODS: Floodwaters have impacted on the Southern Downs and Border region in the past few days.

ALL major roads out of Warwick and Goondiwindi are open in the wake of the rain depression late in the week associated with Cyclone Debbie.

Goondiwindi police said the majority of the highways had been cut at some stage in the past couple of days.

"The highways to Millmerran and Toowoomba, Moonie and Warwick are now open,” police said.

There are also no problems with major highways out of Warwick. At one stage, the traffic through Warwick increased due to road closures in other areas.

Google 131940 for up to date information on road conditions or call the same number.