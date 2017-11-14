All ready for egg re-enactment celebrations in Warwick

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Supporters of Prime Minister Billy Hughes (from left) Nancy De Prada, Hannah Briggs, Jessica Goodlet, Amy Bradfield, Neil Bonnell, Clare McHugh von Stieglitz, Lachlan and Rosie Corney and Lewis von Stieglitz at a full dress rehearsal for the re-enactment on Saturday of the egg throwing incident.

DRESSED TO IMPRESS: Supporters of Prime Minister Billy Hughes (from left) Nancy De Prada, Hannah Briggs, Jessica Goodlet, Amy Bradfield, Neil Bonnell, Clare McHugh von Stieglitz, Lachlan and Rosie Corney and Lewis von Stieglitz at a full dress rehearsal for the re-enactment on Saturday of the egg throwing incident. Gerard Walsh

A FULL dress rehearsal has been held for Saturday's re-enactment of the egg-throwing incident at Warwick Railway Station.

All that is left is the performance on Saturday, and director Donna Page is impressed with how the rehearsals have gone.

"All of the players are from Warwick and Stanthorpe, we are hoping for a crowd of 200,” she said.

Supporters and opponents of Prime Minister Billy Hughes, dressed in the costumes of the day, will be involved in a scuffle at the 2pm performance on Saturday.

There will be seating on the platform so people can watch the action.

There was a crowd when then Prime Minister Billy Hughes arrived in Warwick in 1917 to call for support for his Conscription Referendum. For the re-enactment, Peter von Stieglitz, who is playing the PM, will arrive on the Southern Downs Steam Railway train.

The 11th Light Horse, Warwick Troop, will be in the Warwick Railway Station forecourt along with Mick Bradford's heavy horses and carts, vintage cars and motorcycles.

Mayor Tracy Dobie will start platform activities at 1pm with a welcome and then the Warwick City Band and Brisbane Combined Unions Choir will perform.

Just before the re-enactment, Amy Bradfield will recite three poems that relate to an issue which deeply divided the nation in 1917.

Warwick Sunrise Rotary will run a barbecue from 11am to 4pm in the Goods Shed where railway memorabilia will be displayed.