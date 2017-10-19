All ready to go for Rodeo week

THERE is just four sleeps until Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft week kicks off, and the committee is excited.

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society president Gerard O'Leary said his team was eagerly anticipating proceedings.

"It's been a good preparation, and everybody is in high spirits,” Mr O'Leary said.

"Everyone is looking forward to it.”

Mr O'Leary said staff and volunteers had been working hard to ensure 'Australia's Most Famous' Rodeo was ready to go.

"We've had a great response from all of our sponsors,” he said.

"Our volunteers have been vital to our success, not only during rodeo week, but throughout the year.

"There are a lot of new additions to the showgrounds for spectators throughout the week.

"These include a new upgrade to the power, and some of the cattleyards have been upgraded to new ones, which was a big job done by volunteers.”

As for the action on the grounds, Mr O'Leary is expecting big things.

"The Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup is the Melbourne Cup of the campdrafting world,” he said.

"The APRA Rodeo finals feature the country's best.”