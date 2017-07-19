All rivers flow to mini yarned kindy

CRAFTY little fingers from Warwick Community Kindergarten are busily creating a tree jumper inspired by the flowing water of the Condamine River.

Placed opposite Warwick Police Station on Fitzroy St, the top of the tree will feature Queen Mary Falls, with water flowing down the trunk as the Condamine River.

Dressed in autumn leaves and birds, the base of the tree will be surrounded by greenery and a yarn-bombed paddle-pop stick house, which is being designed to replicate the kindergarten.

Michelle Marriage has been co-coordinating the group with Kristen Paynter with support from kindergarten teachers and other parents.

"We went to the start of Queen Mary Falls and came into town with the park," Mrs Marriage said.

Working on the creation for the past six weeks, Mrs Marriage said the children had loved getting involved.

"It's great for them to recognise their work," she said.

"I don't think it's about winning but having some recognition in the community."

A total of 88 children have been lending a hand and Mrs Marriage said the work was entirely their own.

Tree jumper activities were incorporated into their daily kindergarten program with the help of teachers.

"All of those fine motor skills, twisting and knotting things," she said.

"It's all still developing their skills and having some fun."

A bus ride has been planned for the children to view the school tree judging on next Tuesday, July 25.

Tree jumpers will be placed around Warwick today, with the winner of the traditional competition announced on Saturday at Jazz at the Gallery.