All smiles as Josie claims Tot

TINY WINNER: Vanessa Sharman, Tiny Tot Entrant Josie Gillespie and Rob Gillespie at the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest judging at the Douglas Feez Pavillion. Deanna Millard

A KEEN involvement and positive attitude has seen a new Rodeo Tiny Tot crowned.

Seven-year-old Josie Gillespie was involved in her second entry for the crown, after claiming the Tiny Tot appearance category a few years back.

Mother Vanessa Sharman said despite her daughter taking the crown, it wasn't the main focus.

"We weren't very competitive about the contest,” she said.

"She was just happy to be there, and a win was considered a bonus.

"It was a great night, and we'd like to thank the organisers and the sponsors.”

Josie partnered with horse Roulene through the horsemanship component of the day.

She came first in that category, and Miss Sharman said it might lead to further involvement in the future.

"She's been riding horses for a few years and Roulene for a couple of months now,” Miss Sharman said.

"Josie has been attending pony club, which helped her out a lot with her horsemanship.

"She has been watching and showing interest in barrel racing. Campdrafting is a real family sport. Her grandfather was involved for years and I started when I was eight. Josie has been coming to watch, and she might get involved when she's older.”