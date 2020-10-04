ALL SMILES: Specialist dental clinic comes to Warwick

Dr Michael Barber will be bringing his periodontics clinic to Warwick this month. Picture: contributed

WARWICK is set to receive a dental outreach clinic that could break down the barriers to accessing specialist dental and health care.

Michael Barber’s Periodontics is set to open a branch near Southern Downs Dental’s Wood St premises, giving all residents the opportunity to get potentially lifesaving treatment for gum disease.

Southern Downs Dental practice owner Sarah Geisel said it would be a rare opportunity for Warwick residents to receive the kind of specialist treatments usually found in metropolitan areas.

“With a general dentist, we can manage the early stages of gum disease and do a lot of preventive education and maintenance, but there often comes a point where it requires specialist care,” Mrs Geisel said.

“One thing I’ve seen in general practice is Warwick is quite a high-needs population in terms of that specialist care, but it’s usually only in Toowoomba or Brisbane, and barriers to access are huge.

“ (Mr Barber’s) outreach clinic is here for the entire community and for all of the dental practices in town, so there’s some really big advantages there.”

Offering technical services such as dental implants in addition to specialist gum care and treatment, Mrs Geisel hoped the outreach clinic would remind the community of the importance of dental health.

“There’s a lot of research coming out to back up that link between general health and gum health,” she said.

“There’s some really strong links between gum disease and diabetes, heart disease, bone and joint issues – we tend to separate our mouth from the rest of our body, but it’s so important.

“Even that distinction between what’s dentistry and what’s medicine is misguided in a way, because it’s all part of the same system and it all needs to work together.”

Michael Barber’s Periodontics Warwick outreach clinic will be located at 49B Wood St.

For more information or to book, call 4661 5559.