All the way from Aalborg to Australia

SCOUTS ABROAD: Danish Scouts Benedicte Sperling and Mathilde Søgaard have been staying in Warwick on exchange.

A NEW-FOUND love of Tim Tams is just one of the perks Benedicte Sperling and Mathilde Søgaard have discovered in Australia.

The Danes have been staying in the Rose City with the Scouts International Student Exchange Program.

Benedicte, 16, hails from Aalborg in Jutland in the north of Denmark and Mathilde, 15, is from the capital, Copenhagen.

Over the past five weeks the teens have soaked up plenty of Australian culture, from the beaches and AFL to attending classes at Warwick State High and meeting fellow Scouts in Warwick and at a camp in the Lockyer Valley.

"My dad is a blue Scout leader and I've been a Scout since I was four,” Benedicte said.

"Last year I hosted a girl from Brisbane, Anita, and I was able to see her for a couple of days while I was over here.”

Mathilde said, "Scout groups in Denmark can be very different; I'm a green girl Scout and joined when I was 10 but my whole family is involved.

"We actually only found out we'd be in the same city when we boarded the plane for Brisbane but it's been nice having one another here.

"This was my first time abseiling in Australia.”

The girls will head home on Sunday after six weeks in Australia.

"We've really enjoyed being in Australia,” Mathilde said.

"We were told to look out for snakes and spiders, and we didn't expect this sort of weather; it's very cold in the morning and then very hot for us in the daytime.

"I haven't picked up any souvenirs yet but I'll have to find something before we go.”

"I think the thing we miss most is Danish food,” Benedicte said.

"The meat and bread here is very different and we don't like Vegemite or lamingtons, but we did really like fruit toast and the Allens snake lollies and Shapes.”

The biggest difference they said came in the classroom.

"Australian schools are a lot stricter compared to back home,” Benedicte said.

"Back home we can refer to teachers by their nicknames sometimes and we don't wear uniforms.

"We also tend to have the same class group all the way through school, and stay in the one classroom rather than move around.”

Scout leader councillor Neil Meiklejohn and his family hosted Benedicte during her stay,.

Mathilde stayed with the See family.

"Our son Jacob went over to Denmark last year,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"Denmark and Australia have led the way in the Scouts Exchanges and there's a good sense of humour between the two countries.”

Warwick Scouts Jennifer See and Ava Collins will be heading to Denmark in November.