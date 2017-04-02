Alleged assault at licensed premises in Warwick

A complaint has been made to Warwick police.

AN 18-year-old woman has reported she was inappropriately touched by a man at the Warwick RSL Memorial Club on Friday night.

She made a complaint to Warwick police on Saturday.

Warwick police Sergeant Lisa Self said when the woman went outside the RSL, she found her car had been damaged.

"The alleged assault and wilful damage incidents happened between 9.30pm Friday and 2am Saturday,” Sgt Self said.

"Police are going to review video footage from inside the RSL and the SafeCity camera footage outside the RSL.”

Police investigations are continuing.