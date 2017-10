A 26-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and wilful damage after an incident at a residence in Wantley St in Warwick at 2am Sunday.

Warwick police said the man was charged by Warwick CIB and had been released on his own undertaking to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.

"The Forest Lake man allegedly assaulted another man and damaged property at the residence,” police said.