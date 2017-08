Police were on scene late Saturday in the Warwick CBD.

A 35-year-old Warwick man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after an incident late Saturday night in Warwick.

Warwick police said the incident was outside the Criterion Hotel in Palmerin St.

The man was arrested and taken to the Warwick Watchhouse and has been charged with failure to leave licenced premises, assault occasioning bodily harm and public nuisance.

He has been released from the watchhouse amd will face Warwick Magistrates Court.