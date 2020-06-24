Alleged bikie accuses police of retaliation

An alleged Mongols bikie has accused police of 'retaliating due to bad press' after his Gold Coast home was raided, a court has been told.

An alleged Mongols bikie has accused police of 'retaliating due to bad press' after his Gold Coast home was raided, a court has been told.

AN alleged Mongols bikie has accused police of "retaliating due to bad press" after his Gold Coast home was raided, a court has been told.

Police have also told the Southport Magistrates Court today that a man fears Barbaro will shoot him if he sees him in the street.

No further details on the alleged threat were provided.

Barbaro was charged with habitually consorting and possessing dangerous drugs and applied for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning.

The 27-year-old, a member of the notorious Barbaro family, is accused of consorting with four people he was prohibited from under consorting laws warning notices.

Harley Barbaro with his lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, has accused police of retaliation after bad press. Picture: Jerad Williams

Police also allege a small amount of cannabis was found in a grinder in his bedroom.

Barbaro's barrister Marty Longhurst told the court it was "no surprise" Barbaro's home had been raided after negative media reports about police and bikie gangs over the weekend.

"There is a suspicion police get some negative press and then they kick his door down and he is paraded in front of the media," he said.

Mr Longhurst said footage, showing Barbaro's large sneaker collection, was released by police to the media.

"They are good at crafting these objections they are never accountable for and they are good at releasing stuff to the media," he said.

Barbaro’s barrister Marty Longhurst said there was some “suspicion” after the raids took place following negative press. Picture: Jerad Williams

On Monday the Bulletin revealed police intel outlining fears bikie gangs were establishing on the Gold Coast and it could spark similar scenes to 2012 when the Broadbeach brawl occurred.

Mr Longhurst told the court the cannabis was medicinal and Barbaro has a prescription.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Damian Summerfield denied there was any retaliation.

"We had legal advice and investigations were underway before any media attention was given," he said.

Sen Sgt Summerfield told the court there were also concerns "in relation to a particular person and that person has indicated to police that if Barbaro sees him in the street he (Barbaro) will shoot him".

Magistrate Pamela Dowse granted Barbaro bail on the condition he live in his Ashmore home, abide to a curfew between 9pm and 5am, not attend a private gym allegedly linked to the Mongols and have no contact with the four people he is accused of consorting with.

Outside of court Barbaro's lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, said Barbaro would be fighting the charges.

Harley Barbaro plans to fight the charges. Picture: Jerad Williams

He said it was strange for the police to send out video including his large collection of shoes.

"If that is the height of his offending, his having too many shoes then we are a pretty safe community," Mr MacCallum said.

Barbaro's matter will return to court tomorrow for a hearing date to be set.

Originally published as Alleged bikie accuses police of retaliation