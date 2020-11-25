Alleged drug dealer nabbed by Warwick police

RAID: A 26yo Warwick man was charged with drug supply on Monday.

POLICE have charged a 26-year-old Warwick man with suppling marijuana following a midday raid on Monday.

Acting officer-in-charge said police searched the man's Rosenthal Heights property at about 11am.

In the successful warrant, police also found a homemade taser and a pipe.

Snr-Sgt Reid said no drugs were located on the premises.

The man was charged with the supply of dangerous drugs, a weapons offence, and possessing drug utensils.

He is due to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on January 4.