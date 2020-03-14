Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAMAGED UNIT: The 22-yearold was charged after his car ploughed into the unit complex overnight.
DAMAGED UNIT: The 22-yearold was charged after his car ploughed into the unit complex overnight.
News

‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

Georgie Hewson
14th Mar 2020 7:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was allegedly more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his ute, which was towing a jetski, into a Warwick unit block.

Police said it was believed the 22-year-old lost control of the vehicle, veering onto the wrong side of the road and crashing into the garage of the Wood St complex at approximately 12.40am.

He had come to the attention of police a short time earlier, as his trailer lights weren't on.

Police say the man then increased his speed downhill on Wood St before the crash occurred.

No one was injured.

The unit is now taped off and surrounded by piles of smashed bricks and was disconnected after an outdoor powerbox was damaged.

The man, who allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122, was charged with drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates court on April 1.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        premium_icon Launch brings confidence to Southern Downs dairy farmers

        News NEWS dairy co-operative will be stocked in Queensland Aldi stores in sign of consumer support for industry.

        ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        premium_icon ‘SICK OF IT’: Outrage as new crime data reveals spike in ice

        News ADVOCATES plea for assistance to curb growing crisis in Warwick.

        CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

        News A HEARTBREAKING choice for Warwick organisers after the PM announced a nation-wide...

        WHAT YOU WANT: Farmers draw attention to small towns

        premium_icon WHAT YOU WANT: Farmers draw attention to small towns

        News In this ongoing series the Daily News finds out what Southern Downs residents...