‘Drunk driver’ crashes into Warwick house

DAMAGED UNIT: The 22-yearold was charged after his car ploughed into the unit complex overnight.

A MAN was allegedly more than twice the legal limit when he crashed his ute, which was towing a jetski, into a Warwick unit block.

Police said it was believed the 22-year-old lost control of the vehicle, veering onto the wrong side of the road and crashing into the garage of the Wood St complex at approximately 12.40am.

He had come to the attention of police a short time earlier, as his trailer lights weren't on.

Police say the man then increased his speed downhill on Wood St before the crash occurred.

No one was injured.

The unit is now taped off and surrounded by piles of smashed bricks and was disconnected after an outdoor powerbox was damaged.

The man, who allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.122, was charged with drink driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates court on April 1.