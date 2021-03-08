Alleged Hayne victim ‘disappointed’ in sex: court

Football star Jarryd Hayne has pleaded not guilty to raping a woman in Newcastle, allegedly leaving her bleeding and 'hurting', at the start of his retrial in a Sydney court.

The former Parramatta and NFL star is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm against a then-26-year-old woman in late 2018.

He pleaded not guilty in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court on Monday with his legal team saying the woman accusing him of rape was actually just "disappointed" with an otherwise consensual liaison.

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne arriving at Downing Centre Court for the start of his rape trial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

The 32-year-old Hayne was flanked by stony-faced family members, including his wife Amellia Bonnici, as police outlined the allegations against the former footballer.

The Crown Prosecutor told the jury Hayne arrived at the woman's home on grand final night 2018, after leaving a bucks weekend, and told a taxi driver to wait for him outside.

Hayne entered the home after 9pm, the court heard, and met with the woman he had never met in person.

The court heard the pair had previously spoken on social media but police say the 26-year-old woman only agreed to meet up with Hayne.

The jury heard Hayne, in the woman's bedroom, used her laptop to look up an Ed Sheeran song and awkwardly sang along.

The woman realised Hayne didn't plan on staying when the taxi driver knocked on the door to hurry Hayne along, the jury were told.

Hayne and his wife Amelia Bonnici (right). Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dylan Coker

The prosecution claim the woman was upset that Hayne was after "one thing and one thing only" and had no intention of staying and decided she wouldn't have sex with the footballer.

The court heard she told her mother that was her intention.

But back in her bedroom, the prosecution told the jury, Hayne allegedly ignored the woman's protests and as he forced himself on her, without her consent, and put his mouth and fingers in her genitalia.

She realised she was bleeding, the court heard, and Hayne left.

The jury was told the woman texted him twice later that night.

"I am hurting so much," one text reads.

"I know I have talked about sex and stuff so much but I didn't want to do that after knowing the taxi was waiting for you," the second reads.

"I'm sitting in my room crying because I feel so weird."

Jarryd Hayne in his playing days for Parramatta. Picture: Jeremy Piper

The court heard Hayne texted back once that night; "go doctor tomorrow".

In her own pre-recorded evidence, played in the court on Monday, the young woman reads through her early messages to Hayne where she calls him "gorgeous" and they flirt.

"I think I was in fairy land and to be honest, I wanted to meet him," she said.

"I'm embarrassed to say it but I don't know if he'd be interested in me or would want to see me more."

The woman said she wanted Hayne to like and respect her - she wanted to meet up for coffee rather than sex.

Hayne's legal team said the woman consented to the sex, but she appeared to feel let down when it became clear Hayne wasn't going to stick around.

Hayne says the sex with the woman was consensual. Picture NCA NewsWire / Peter Lorimer

Later she said she wasn't sure if Hayne had bit her, but she knew she was bleeding.

"The injury sustained in the consensual sexual intercourse was entirely accidental and not inflicted recklessly at all," Hayne's barrister Richard Pontello SC told the jury.

"She was still attracted to him - disappointed by the taxi - but attracted nonetheless," he said.

Judge Helen Syme told the jury they needed to keep open minds and told the jury that Hayne had already faced trial once before and it had not been completed.

The judge told the jury she was new to the case, as are they, and ordered them not to do any research into Hayne's case or read any media reports related to the trial.

The trial continues tomorrow.

Originally published as Alleged Hayne victim 'disappointed' in sex: court