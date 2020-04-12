Menu
Alleged hooning offence leads to coronavirus fines

Carlie Walker
by
11th Apr 2020 9:00 PM
THREE COVID-19 infringements have been issued at Burgowan after police were called out to a vehicle allegedly doing burnouts.  

The incident happened near Torbanlea about 5pm on Saturday.  

The $1334 infringement notices for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction issued by the Chief Health Officer were issued to the driver and two passengers, three males, aged between 25 and 32.  

Police were alerted to a vehicle doing numerous burnouts in a number of locations near Howard and Torbanlea.  

The 32-year-old male driver has also been charged in relation to the burnout offences.  

His vehicle has been immobilised for 90 days and he will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

