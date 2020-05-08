Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
News

Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

by SARAH MATTHEWS
8th May 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELF-REPRESENTED alleged meth dealer has been granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court.

Kelly Ann Skinner, 42, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug, and one count of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule two drug.

Skinner, who did not have a defence lawyer, was brought in from the Darwin Correctional Centre to represent herself at the bar table

Justice Peter Barr granted Skinner bail to reappear in court for her charges to be committed to the Supreme Court on May 21.

The NT News understands the Crown will allege Skinner was a member of a major drug syndicate which was in operation around Darwin.

Originally published as Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

More Stories

bail court meth dealer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dairy farmers tire of years of lip service, demand action

        premium_icon Dairy farmers tire of years of lip service, demand action

        News Despite local products being highlighted in the pandemic, producers fear imported milk will be another new reality.

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        premium_icon Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

        News An experiment could preserve the wine industry from a changing climate, turning...

        • 8th May 2020 5:00 AM
        Tributes flow in for Rose City gentleman

        premium_icon Tributes flow in for Rose City gentleman

        News Warwick community farewells a friendly face after a shock brain cancer battle.

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        • 8th May 2020 4:51 AM