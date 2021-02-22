Alleged thief ‘falls asleep’ mid- getaway

NAP TIME: The young man fell asleep at the wheel of someone else’s car.

Warwick police were treated to an unusual find at the weekend after a man allegedly tried to steal a car but fell asleep mid-getaway.

According to Warwick police officer in charge Jamie Deacon, police were called to a Rose St address on Sunday at 4.45am where they found the 19-year-old man “asleep at the wheel of someone else’s” 2013 Toyota Corolla.

“It seems bizarre,” Senior Sergeant Deacon said.

“It appears the offender was in close proximity to the house and has rolled the car away, not even attempting to start it, but then fallen asleep.”

The Kallangur man was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and drink driving.

The man also allegedly recorded a “mid-range” blood alcohol concentration.

He is due to appear before the Warwick Magistrates Court on March 29.