Alleged Tinder attacker charged with pub bashing: court

Jon Dennis Gurney allegedly bashed two men at the Brightwater Tavern. Photo: Facebook

A man who was wanted for allegedly setting Tinder traps to assault women has also been charged with bashing two men at a Coast pub.

Jon Dennis Gurney was arrested on Monday by North Brisbane detectives at Hamilton.

Police on Friday made a public appeal for help to locate the 31-year-old who was wanted for allegedly using online dating applications to meet women before assaulting and robbing them.

On Monday morning he was charged with 21 offences and appeared at Brisbane Magistrates Court before Sunshine Coast detectives laid an additional two charges of grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said Mr Gurney allegedly bashed two men who were at Brightwater Tavern on July 22 this year.

"They were in the underground carpark helping a female who had been drinking in the tavern," Det Sen-Sgt Edwards said.

Police allege Mr Gurney threw numerous punches at the two friends who had been at the pub.

It's alleged a 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw as a result and required surgery.

Det Sen-Sgt Edwards said a 24-year-old also suffered injuries including bruising.

Mr Gurney is in custody and will face the assault charges at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on September 1.

The 21 charges heard in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday were adjourned to September 29.

He also has other matters to be mentioned in Toowoomba Magistrates Court on September 7.