Alleged ute thieves charged

TWO teenage boys have been charged over a night of destruction at Scots PGC College last month, which ended with the school ute being dumped in the Condamine River.

Not yet old enough to hold full drivers' licences, the 16-year-olds allegedly broke into the school and stole the keys to the vehicle.

Police allege the pair rummaged through cupboards and damaged computers before they took off with the vehicle and some cash.

Both the Warwick boys were charged with wilful damage, while one was also charged with unlawful use of a vehicle and entering a premises with intent.

Both have been bailed, with one of the alleged offenders scheduled to appear in the Warwick court on June 27 and the other on July 5.