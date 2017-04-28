Allora artists' works on display at Autumn Festival

PRETTY PICTURE: Artists will use gardens as inspiration for workshops at this weekend's Allora Autumn Festival.

CREATIVE flair will be found in spades at the Allora Autumn Festival but artists won't be the only ones getting their hands dirty.

Art on the Edge are giving everyone the opportunity to find their inner creator.

Running two Art in the Gardens workshops across the weekend, local artists will encourage you to use blooming gardens as inspiration for creating your own masterpiece.

Artists Trevor Horsnell and Margaret Clinton-Kemp will run a drawing and painting workshop using graphite and watercolour on Saturday.

Then up on Sunday will be a workshop where Mr Horsnell will be joined by Mo Skett to share tips on replicating the shapes, tone and beauty of the garden.

The workshops are a great chance to get a behind-the-scenes glance at creators working their magic.

"You'll be able to meet some of the artists and watch them work,” Allora Autum Festival co-cordinator Christine Gleeson said.

Three poppup (the extra 'p' is a tribute to the area's former resident PL Travers, author of Mary Poppins) Art on the Edge galleries will also be exhibiting local art throughout the festival. They'll be found in three prominent places in Allora, Jenco Feeds and Seeds, John Dean Real Estate and the RSL hall.

"There was only one poppup art gallery [last year], this year there's three,” Ms Gleeson said.

"We're expanding and the artists are getting behind the opportunity for display.”

All the artwork on display will be available for purchase and Ms Gleeson said this additional perk was quite successful at last year's festival.

The best way to get a feel for the talent on offer is to take a trip to Allora over the weekend Ms Gleeson said.

To book into a workshop, call 0409074717.