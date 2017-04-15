24°
News

Allora calls for crisis recognition

Sophie Lester
| 15th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Dalrymple Creek in flood in January 2017.
Dalrymple Creek in flood in January 2017. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RESIDENTS of Allora are calling for better protection and warning against floods.

Donna-Maree Harm and husband Tony had the backyard of their Raff St home inundated by a foot and a half (45cm) of floodwaters from Dalrymple Creek a fortnight ago.

"Our home is about 12 years old and one of the previous councils has approved it to be built and it is now classified as being in a flood zone,” she said.

"Thankfully our house is on three-foot stumps because otherwise we would have gone under every time.

"This was our fourth flood - I think they need to either protect the area or help us move out of it.

"After our second or third flood we did ask for a levee bank to disperse the water away from our homes and on to paddocks, but the council at the time didn't even discuss it.”

The most recent flood caused the couple about $15,000 damage, compared to the $68,000 damage bill incurred in 2013, which Ms Harm said insurance took 11 months to cover.

"This time the floodwaters peaked at 3 on the Friday morning and had subsided by 9am,” she said.

"That's because the rain had stopped about 9 the night before - in previous floods where there's been much more rain, we've had the water stay around for 24 hours or more.”

Fellow Raff St resident Richard Kyle said his property was also flooded by about 400mm of water.

Like his neighbour, Mr Kyle said he had requested a levee l to redirect floodwaters away from their home.

Ms Harm said Southern Downs Regional Council had contacted her to discuss future preparations.

"I was disappointed the SDRC disaster management committee made no mention of the floods hitting Allora,” she said.

"Only from living here a long time did we know to monitor the creek and knew how much was needed for it to flood here so we could move stuff and save us damage costs.

"To their credit, the council have now contacted me and will have a discussion about what they are going to have to improve on after I posted something on their Facebook page.

"At least Tracy Dobie seems willing to have a chat and look at options for us.”

Hillside Rd resident Col Willett said another lasting concern of heavy rain events was the damage they did to Allora roads.

Mr Willett said Hillside Rd had already looked dilapidated but the recent rain had left the roadside much worse for wear.

He said he also reported a 600mm deep washout on the approach to the Dalrymple Creek Bridge to the council.

"Neigbours have had to fill in some of the gullies themselves just to leave their properties safely,” Mr Willett said.

"I am concerned someone will get killed from the state of the road.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora disaster management committee flood watch warwick community

Allora calls for crisis recognition

Allora calls for crisis recognition

Town's residents urge for better flood protection and attention after heavy falls

Easter Fair brings fun for all

The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.

Have some fun at the Easter Fair on the Green

EASTER WARNING: Keep your pets safe

TOP TIPS: Here are a few ways to help your pet have a pawfect Christmas.

For many Easter is about family, friends and of course, chocolate

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

Decades of opera beauty

PERFECT SETTING: David Hobson and Jacqueline Porter performing at Opera in the Vineyards.

Vineyard to host 25th opera

Easter Fair brings fun for all

The Warwick Artists Group and Potters are hosting a day of family fun tomorrow at the Easter Fair on the Green.

Have some fun at the Easter Fair on the Green

What's open this weekend in Warwick?

Open generic sign Photo Contributed

Check this list to find out before jumping in the car

Relay for Life on again on Southern Downs

TEAMS WELCOME: Jan Byrne and Millie Hauff from Cancer Council Queensland Warwick branch are encouraging teams to enter Relay for Life.

Branch aims for Relay for Life to be great social event

Erin Molan fires back about her $100k engagement ring

ERIN Molan has opened up about her head-turning engagement ring after her jeweller confirmed the sparkler’s rough estimation as in the $100,000 range.

Kidman is red hot, once again

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Cannes roles out the red carpet for Nicole Kidman.

Sunrise’s big win against Today

Sunrise has scored a huge win over Today.

THE breakfast TV wars will see Sunrise broadcast from the Logies.

Inside Heath Ledger's final manic days and sleepless nights

I Am Heath Ledger goes inside the manic days and sleepless nights of Heath Ledger’s life.

What was really going on with Heath Ledger?

Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

The band is performing again tomorrow at Crossroads

‘Yep, I did that’: Survivor villain’s frank apology

Survivor host Jeff Probst had a big tribal council on his hands this week.

Survivor contestant says he deserves the backlash for ugly incident.

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $250,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Ready For The Family To Move In

14 Himyar Drive, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 6 $385,000

Located in a quiet street this spacious home has heaps of features including large kitchen with plenty of storage space which opens to a huge family room. Separate...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!