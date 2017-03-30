23°
Allora celebrates in autumn

Sophie Lester
| 30th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Ross Neale touring the streets on his penny farthing.
Ross Neale touring the streets on his penny farthing.

THOUSANDS of visitors will flock to the Southern Downs for the Allora Autumn Festival in late April.

Allora Community Circle secretary Sharlene Gladman said after a successful launch last year, organisers were hoping to make the second festival even bigger and better.

"Our last one was such a success that we couldn't rest on our laurels,” Sharlene said.

"We'll start off on the Friday night (April 28) with a bush dance at Allora State School because they will also be celebrating their 150th year.

"The Band-O-Coots will be playing and everyone can get stuck into some good old, heel-toe country dancing and a sausage sizzle, for just $20 a family.

"Then that weekend we'll be having a full two days of market stalls, and it wouldn't be the Autumn Festival without the Dinner on Drayton.”

Close to 60 market stalls will run down Herbert St and into Warwick St for a fantastic offering of stalls across the weekend of the festival.

Sharlene said after last year's mammoth crowds, food providers would be joining baristas, jewellers, quilters and other vendors for markets between 8am and 3pm each day.

"Last year the two cafes in town were really battling to keep up with the trade because we virtually doubled our population over those two days,” she said.

"So we'll have a few different food vendors joining the mix of market stalls for this year's festival.

"We'll again be hosting our art show and we'll have three pop-up art stalls this year building on the last offering of just one.”

For those visitors interested in history, Sharlene said there would plenty to see across both days of the festival.

Penny farthing riders will be riding about town and Model T Fords will drive through the streets thanks to vintage car enthusiast Doug Partington.

"We'll again be doing the historic walks around the town so we'll have maps people can pick up and follow,” she said.

"We are hoping to do a guided tour as well but don't have that locked in just yet.

"We'll have a separate map for the gardens - there are some really beautiful gardens around Allora and the owners put on a beautiful show.

"The Allora and District Historical Society Museum on Warwick St will also be open on both days of the weekend for anyone who's interested.

"We're coming up to 150 years of Allora existing as a municipality so we'll also have a fair few people dress up in period clothing and others are welcome to dress up too.”

Loraine and Les Struthers of the iconic Mary Poppins House will open the restored bank to visitors all weekend.

Sharlene said the Allora RSL was looking forward to celebrating the opening of their Whistlestop Cafe and Allora State School would be continuing with anniversary celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.

She said after missing out last year, there would be plenty more for kids to enjoy at this year's festival.

"We're going to set up a kids' zone for the weekend so the whole family can enjoy the festival,” Sharlene said.

"We'll have rides and we're hoping for a petting zoo, jumping castles, face painting and more.

"We'll also have a bit more kid-friendly fare like fairy floss and food like that.

"Overall, it's promising to be another good festival and a big weekend for Allora.”

The second Allora Autumn Festival is on April 29 and 30.

To keep up to date with the event, find Allora Autumn Festival on Facebook.

For more information, phone Sharlene on 0435 801 102 or email allorafestival@gmail.com.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  allora autumn festival events warwick community whatson

Allora celebrates in autumn

