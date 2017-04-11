Allora cricketers reflect on stellar season

ALLORA Cricket Club celebrated its 2016/17 season at Allora's Railway Hotel.

Club president Aaron Vietheer reported a memorable social evening for the team and supporters, at the end of another successful season that had the club contest another Warwick Cricket Association Reserve Grade grand final.

Its grand final opponent was fellow Allora club the Railway Hotel Rascals.

The Allora side fell short of the premiership silverware by just 15 runs to its cross-town rival in a game that proved to be a great final and a great advertisement for cricket in Allora and the WCA competition.

Impressive performances in the final by Allora team members were posted by batsman Nick Morris, scoring 30, and Gavan Scheiwe, with 21.

Matt Kiernan was the

pick of the Allora bowlers, impressing with 4 for 26, along with Jaiden Fidge and Sean Bryson, with 2 for 22 each.

The Allora team that played in the grand final was Nick Morris, Cameron Masters, Gavan Scheiwe, Mitchell McLennan, Matthew Kiernan, Sean Bryson, Andrew Petersen, Aaron Vietheer, Stew Henderson, Kris Wright, Tom Higgins and Jaiden Fidge.

Awards presented at Saturday evening's presentation function went to: Most runs: Mitchell McLennan - 338 runs average 26; Most wickets: Matthew Kiernan - 21 wickets: Best batting average: Cameron Masters - 199 runs at 28.64; Best bowling average: Sean Bryson - 20 wickets for

339 runs at 16.95; Most

ducks: Greg Hoffman;

Most improved: Stew Henderson.