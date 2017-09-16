Allora Cup fever at the Railway

Anthony Fitzgerald working the crowd, whilst Peter Campbell keeps track of entrants.

Anthony Fitzgerald working the crowd, whilst Peter Campbell keeps track of entrants. Sean Teuma

ALLORA Cup fever was well and truly alive at the Railway Hotel last night, as keen patrons gathered for the calcutta.

The dulcet tones of Anthony Fitzgerald bellowed over the one-of-a-kind pub with punters keen to snap up a horse for today's big race.

The prices for the calcutta were:

1. Le Max - $80

2. Writtenintherain - $130

3. Will To Rule - $220

4. Mac's Boy - $450

5. Drum Master - $210

6. Magnormous - $300

7. Felix - $400

The first race at Allman Park for Allora Cup day begins at 1.15pm, with the cup set to run at 3.20pm.