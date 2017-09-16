23°
News

Allora Cup fever at the Railway

Anthony Fitzgerald working the crowd, whilst Peter Campbell keeps track of entrants.
Anthony Fitzgerald working the crowd, whilst Peter Campbell keeps track of entrants. Sean Teuma
Sean Teuma
by

ALLORA Cup fever was well and truly alive at the Railway Hotel last night, as keen patrons gathered for the calcutta.

The dulcet tones of Anthony Fitzgerald bellowed over the one-of-a-kind pub with punters keen to snap up a horse for today's big race.

The prices for the calcutta were:

1. Le Max - $80

2. Writtenintherain - $130

3. Will To Rule - $220

4. Mac's Boy - $450

5. Drum Master - $210

6. Magnormous - $300

7. Felix - $400

The first race at Allman Park for Allora Cup day begins at 1.15pm, with the cup set to run at 3.20pm.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  allman park allora cup calcutta railway hotel warwick turf club

Warwick Daily News
Striking fashion at Allora Cup

Striking fashion at Allora Cup

Warwick shows off style for feature raceday.

Baffling decision leaves residents scratching heads

The decision to stage carpet bowls in a venue without a wheelchair ramp left residents stunned.

Disability Action Week blunder in choice of bowls venue.

Big W celebrates two decades in town

BIRTHDAY BASH: Big W store staff celebrate 20 years in the Rose City yesterday.

A huge milsetone in the Rose City for the shopping giant.

WCU director charged with corruption

CHARGED: Former Warwick council director Jim Lindsay will front court charged with corruption.

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay arrested in CCC investigations.

Local Partners