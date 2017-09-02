Allora feedlot development rejected

REJECTED: Development of a cattle feedlot in Allora will not go ahead.

AN APPLICATION for a cattle feedlot on Warfields Rd, Allora was rejected at the Southern Downs Regional Council general meeting last week.

Layton and Sharalyn Free first made the application last year.

In May this year it was altered to include more lots and the number of cattle was dropped from 3500 to 3150, but it was met with resistance from residents in the area.

The latest submission was discussed in the confidential section of the council general meeting due to some last minute legal advice received by the council, with the recommendation being to refuse the application.

Councillor Rod Kelly moved to pass the recommendation and the motion was seconded by fellow councillor Sheryl Windle.

The minutes of the council meeting state the application did not comply with a number of sections in the council's planning scheme.

Areas of non-compliance included the potential for conflict with existing residential uses and insufficient truck access.

Cr Kelly said the main concerns with the feedlot were its size and discordance with the region's planning scheme.

"Most of us went out to the site and met with Mr Free and of course we understand that rural zoning is meant for rural activity, however, the planning of that area didn't meet the guidelines as such,” Cr Kelly said.

"Hence the decision based on the report we received.

"We have to work within the planning policy and for this one it was outside of that.”

Cr Kelly said the applicants had 20 business days to lodge an appeal for the decision if they wish.

"We want to be sure that we can help any applicant we can and they have the opportunity to appeal that decision,” Cr Kelly said.

Rosemary Easton lives 10km outside Allora, 2km away from the proposed site for the feedlot.

Mrs Easton said the community was pleased with the decision.

"Everybody was very happy to hear that, they have been under a lot of stress and pressure for a long while,” she said.

"From March until the twenty third (of August) everyone was on

tenterhooks to see what the outcome would be.”

Mr Free was contacted by the Daily News but did not wish to make a comment about the rejection of the application.