Allora grain fire still burning 24 hours after ignition

Eight crews from around the Darling Downs work to contain the blaze at Allora Grain and Milling.

Warwick fire crews have returned to the scene of an ongoing Allora business fire, more than 24 hours after the initial blaze started.

The large 90x20m shed fire was noticed by workers about 5am on Wednesday morning when they arrived at Allora Grain and Milling on Darymple Creek Rd to start their shift.

Eight crews, including aerial water and heavy rescue teams, were called to the scene as the fire ravaged a second shed, measuring 80mx20m.

Three Warwick urban and rural crews will continue to contain the blaze this morning after staying on scene overnight, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

“We’re still just working to contain the fire and dampening down hot spots,” she said.

“There’s still little minor pockets of fire.”



The QFES spokeswoman said until the fire was out, QFES crews could not investigate what started the blaze.

It is not believed to be suspicious.

Chloe Dwan, daughter-in-law of owners Terry and Sharon Dwan, took to Facebook to express her upset.

“Breaks my heart. My in-laws have worked so hard for many years into that place. So sorry Terry and Sharon,” she wrote.

The pair operate from three locations, including an Allora mill and retail location and a Springwood warehouse.

