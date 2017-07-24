Allora industry zoning returns to table

Southern Downs councillors will reconsider proposed changes to rezone the area directly around Denny's Engineering and Welding on South St Allora as industrial.

INDUSTRIAL zoning in Allora is back on the cards.

Southern Downs Regional Council will reconsider its decision not to rezone the land at 22 and 22A South St - the site of Denny's Engineering and Welding - from low density residential to the industrial zone.

Public consultation surrounding the proposed changes to the Southern Downs Planning Scheme earlier this year found there was strong community opposition to changing the classification around the grain processing facility.

The rezoning proposal will be tabled again at Wednesday's council meeting.

Planning and property portfolio councillor Neil Meiklejohn said since making its decision in May, the council had received a request to proceed with the zoning of these lots, after it halted the rezoning decision that had also incorporated the Grainx site at 20 Herbert St.

"The request to reconsider the decision not to rezone the Denny's site raises a number of matters and as a request has been received, it must be considered by council, and we will do so at the General Meeting on Wednesday,” Cr Meiklejohn said.

"Council acknowledges that there is community opposition towards the rezoning proposal, so we want the community to know that this request has been received, and is on the agenda for next week.

"However, we do wish to make it very clear that Council is not giving any further consideration to rezoning the GrainX land.”