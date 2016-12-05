Allora knocked out in weekend storm

IT WAS Allora's turn again on Saturday, as a damaging storm passed through the region downing trees and knocking out power to the region for hours.

The much anticipated Allora's Creekside Carols were cancelled due to the storm and branches fell onto power lines in Apex Park, which took out power from 4.30pm to around midnight.

Police said they, ergon Energy and fire services were kept busy for hours, attempting to restore power and cleaning up after the storms swept through.

A young boy also felt the full force of the storm when lightning struck his family's house.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the 17-year-old was holding a metal door in the front section of the house at 4.30pm when the lightning struck.

