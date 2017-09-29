Allora pressure for Queen's Baton stop

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Yugambeh elders Patricia O'Connor and Ted Williams (right) play important roles in the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES: Yugambeh elders Patricia O'Connor and Ted Williams (right) play important roles in the launch of the Queen's Baton Relay. GOLDOC

IT IS less than two months until the exact details for the Queen's Baton Relay are released but there is still a push from Allora for a short stop.

Allora Regional Sports Museum president Perry Cronin said Allora had two Commonwealth Games ambassadors, Laura Geitz and Matthew Denny, and was steeped in sporting history.

"The Queen's Baton will go past Allora twice and it is only another 600 metres for it to go into the town,” he said.

"The vehicle carrying the baton could pull up outside the Allora State School and the captains from the Allora State School, St Patrick's and pre-school representatives could be photographed with the baton and all the students could see it.”

Allora-born retired Federal parliamentarian Tom McVeigh and Mr Cronin have contacted games authorities requesting an Allora stop.

"I have been making inquiries for six months and no one has fully answered my queries. There is no town the size of Allora in Australia with such a sporting history,” he said.

"I would like to know who is personally responsible for the mapping and details.”

A spokesman for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation said celebration communities had been selected through a collaborative decision process between the state working group and GOLDOC, keeping within the geographic challenges, operational constraints on timing and predetermined dates for the Queen's Baton Relay.

"The relay has been designed to be as inclusive as possible while also spending quality time in communities. Warwick has been selected as the community stop in the Southern Downs region to ensure as many people as possible can be a part of the Queen's Baton Relay celebrations, including consideration for a reasonable travel distance,” the spokesman said. He cited Toowoomba on March 28 and Gatton on March 29 as other centres where people from the Allora district could see the baton.