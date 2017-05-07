Allora RSL comes alive for book launch

Sarah Turner launching her new book A Goddess for All Seasons at the Allora RSL Memorial Hall.

IT MAY not have been her own idea, but the book launch that unfolded for newly published Allora author Sarah Turner was a great community success.

The military veteran turned author welcomed about 80 people to the Allora RSL this afternoon to celebrate the release of A Goddess for All Seasons.

Within the pages of her book, Sarah provides inspiring messages for other women to feel empowered.

Allora author welcomes crowd to book launch : Sarah Turner hosts 80 people for book launch at Allora RSL.

She said she was thrilled to have the support of the community at the opening.

"I wasn't really sure about having a launch but my mum and her friend got stuck into this," Sarah said.

"It's everything I could have hoped for to have everyone here and engaging with the book and to do it locally is very special.

"The Whistle Stop Cafe just opened here at the RSL for the Autumn Festival and this is their first function so we're very thankful they've opened."

Photos View Photo Gallery

The afternoon featured "fairies" serving up an array of pastries and the soulful tunes from Deborah Joy Leigh-Russell.

"I met Deborah about two years ago," Sarah said.

"She used to live here and she had come back to sing at a fundraiser for my neighbour's daughter who is battling breast cancer.

"It's great to have her here and I'm really excited to do a book signing soon too."