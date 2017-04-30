23°
News

Allora shines for autumn festival

Jonno Colfs
| 30th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Ross Neale and his outstanding penny-farthing bicycle wowed the crowds at the Allora Autumn Festival.
Ross Neale and his outstanding penny-farthing bicycle wowed the crowds at the Allora Autumn Festival. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS Allora's time to shine over the weekend as the second annual Allora Autunn Festival got under way.

The festival coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Allora P-10 State School and visitors from near and far flocked to the "best little town on the downs”.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with a bush dance on Friday night in the school hall and on Saturday morning festival goers were able to bounce into Saturday with Allora's Great Gourmet BBQ Breakfast.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg was special guest at the breakfast and took on some Allora identities in a tortilla flip-off.

Festival organiser Christine Gleeson said the festival was developed out of a need for the community to band together.

"This is a remarkable little town and there in so much going, but all in little groups,” she said.

"So this festival is about bringing all of that together in a big collaborative effort.

"We tried piggybacking of Warwick's Jumpers & Jazz festival but that didn't really work for us, we wanted our own festival and the Allora Autumn Festival was born.”

Mrs Gleeson said she was very happy with the crowds.

"The town is packed and everyone is very happy,” she said.

'I've spoken to the stall holders this morning and they are all delighted and assure me they'll be back next time.

"Our aim is to draw in those tourism numbers further north than just Warwick and Stanthorpe.

"This festival recognises the history of the town and brings in the tourists to experience that.

"I have had so many nice comments from tourists already, they love the small town feel and they are all very happy to be here.”

One man wowing the festival crowds was Allora local Don Neale riding the streets on his 1887 penny-farthing bicycle.

'This beauty was imported into Australia,” he said.

"And was owned by relatives of the Neale family.

"My dad restored and repaired it and rode here in Allora during a St Patrick's Day march in 1939.

"It was also featured in Queensland's centenary celebrations in 1959 and I rode it at Expo 88 a couple of times too.”

Mr Neale said he had been getting a lot of attention during the festival.

"Everyone loves the bike,” he said.

"They all want to know how I get on it.

"I can tell you, it's a lot easier to get on than it is to get off.”

As the crowds walked the streets browsing through the 60 odd stalls, ten open gardens, art galleries and museums, local Kerrie Schelbach said it was a great event for the town.

"It's really lovely,” she said.

"It's brought in so many people, which is a wonderful thing.”

Echoing that sentiment was Roy Smith from the Allora Rotary Club.

"It's a great concept,” he said.

"I've spoken to people from Toowoomba, Tenterfield, Brisbane, Gold Coast, even Emerald and they are all telling me how impressed they are with our little town.

"Little towns like this must pull together to survive and that's something Allora does really well.

'Just look around, there's your proof.”

The festival continues today with Allora's Great Gourmet BBQ Breakfast beginning at 7am.

Warwick Daily News
Allora shines for autumn festival

Allora shines for autumn festival

It's Allora's time to shine over the weekend as the second annual Allora Autunn Festival gets underway

Mopar Muscle cars heading to Morgan Park this afternoon

Mackenzie, Payton and Savannah Ganly at the Mopar car display in Leslie Park.

Head out to Morgan Park for an afternoon of classic Chrysler action

Lorna Jane is in Warwick today

Staffing Warwick's Lorna Jane pop-up store today is Mariah Carew (centre) with Chris Zerbe and Laura Skirrow on board from Optimal Living.

Don't miss the Lorna Jane pop-up store in Palmerin St today

Assumption College Year 12s stun at 2017 formal

Brittany Bailey, Keely Maclachlan , Keely Postlewaight and Isabelle Hilton

BE SURE to pick up today's paper

Local Partners

Commemorating the making of a nation

Twenty-six years of service in the Australian Army has given Gordon Nielson plenty to reflect on this Anzac Day

Top tree decorators crowned at Allora Autumn Festival

WINNERS: The Allora Red Hatters' co-winning tree.

Colourful start to the Allora Autumn Festival

Busy fortnight at Morgan Park for cars of all ages

READY: Yve Stocks will compete at Morgan Park Raceway the next two weekends.

Sprints and historics in successive weeks at raceway

Footy fever to rip through the region this weekend

CAPTAIN: New Warwick Redbacks captain Andrew Bardsley gets to the ball before Samuel Zilm of South Toowoomba Bombers in a game last season.

Redbacks at home, Rats and Wolves have away games

Elbow Valley comes alive at Variety Bash

FLAMING: Walter Whip will entertain crowds at Cherrabah Resort for the Variety Bash tomorrow.

Event fundraising for children's charity

What's on the small screen this week

MY KITCHEN Rules grand finalists face off and Love Child and MasterChef return.

Anthony LaPaglia steps out with new fiancee

Anthony LaPaglia.

Actor Anthony LaPaglia engaged to much younger girlfiend

Ronan Keating a dad for fourth time

Ronan Keating and Storm Keating.

Bouncing baby boy for Boyzone star

The Rock opens up about tough childhood

Dwayne Johnson.

The Rock in a hard place

Lion King remake well under way

Seth Rogen.

More Lion King remake cast members revealed

Splendour auctions VIP passes for flood appeal

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Each pass will have a reserve price of $500

The pic that could cost Khloe Kardashian $200k

Khloe Kardashian has admitted she "loves" watching porn, but doesn't think her family are famous purely because of her sister Kim Kardashian West's sex tape.

Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a $A200,750 lawsuit

Tranquil Haven

1 Brown Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $ 450,000

Large 4 bedroom plus office air conditioned brick veneer home was built for a growing family, set amid established trees and gardens on a 3440 m corner allotment...

Walk to Golf

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This modern 4 bedroom executive home in The Heights Estate is located only 200m from the golf course and a short 3 minute drive to the middle of town. With 2 large...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fairwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!