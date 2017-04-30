Allora shines for autumn festival

Ross Neale and his outstanding penny-farthing bicycle wowed the crowds at the Allora Autumn Festival.

IT WAS Allora's time to shine over the weekend as the second annual Allora Autunn Festival got under way.

The festival coincided with the 150th anniversary of the Allora P-10 State School and visitors from near and far flocked to the "best little town on the downs”.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with a bush dance on Friday night in the school hall and on Saturday morning festival goers were able to bounce into Saturday with Allora's Great Gourmet BBQ Breakfast.

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg was special guest at the breakfast and took on some Allora identities in a tortilla flip-off.

Festival organiser Christine Gleeson said the festival was developed out of a need for the community to band together.

"This is a remarkable little town and there in so much going, but all in little groups,” she said.

"So this festival is about bringing all of that together in a big collaborative effort.

"We tried piggybacking of Warwick's Jumpers & Jazz festival but that didn't really work for us, we wanted our own festival and the Allora Autumn Festival was born.”

Mrs Gleeson said she was very happy with the crowds.

"The town is packed and everyone is very happy,” she said.

'I've spoken to the stall holders this morning and they are all delighted and assure me they'll be back next time.

"Our aim is to draw in those tourism numbers further north than just Warwick and Stanthorpe.

"This festival recognises the history of the town and brings in the tourists to experience that.

"I have had so many nice comments from tourists already, they love the small town feel and they are all very happy to be here.”

One man wowing the festival crowds was Allora local Don Neale riding the streets on his 1887 penny-farthing bicycle.

'This beauty was imported into Australia,” he said.

"And was owned by relatives of the Neale family.

"My dad restored and repaired it and rode here in Allora during a St Patrick's Day march in 1939.

"It was also featured in Queensland's centenary celebrations in 1959 and I rode it at Expo 88 a couple of times too.”

Mr Neale said he had been getting a lot of attention during the festival.

"Everyone loves the bike,” he said.

"They all want to know how I get on it.

"I can tell you, it's a lot easier to get on than it is to get off.”

As the crowds walked the streets browsing through the 60 odd stalls, ten open gardens, art galleries and museums, local Kerrie Schelbach said it was a great event for the town.

"It's really lovely,” she said.

"It's brought in so many people, which is a wonderful thing.”

Echoing that sentiment was Roy Smith from the Allora Rotary Club.

"It's a great concept,” he said.

"I've spoken to people from Toowoomba, Tenterfield, Brisbane, Gold Coast, even Emerald and they are all telling me how impressed they are with our little town.

"Little towns like this must pull together to survive and that's something Allora does really well.

'Just look around, there's your proof.”

The festival continues today with Allora's Great Gourmet BBQ Breakfast beginning at 7am.