Allora star inspired by home-grown hero

TRAIN HARD: With no hammer to practise with at school, Jake uses a basketball in a drawstring bag to simulate and practise the technique.

ALLORA State School P-10 student Jake Ainsworth is off to compete at the Queensland state athletic titles in October in a sport he took up only a month ago.

Jake wants to follow in the footsteps of his hometown hero, Olympian Matt Denny.

Jake is already on his way, having recently qualified for the Darling Downs team in the hammer throw with a personal best of 32.94m.

The 15-year-old has been throwing the javelin, discus and shot put with success for several years, but it was a recommendation from his coach that set the keen athlete on a different path.

Allora State School student Jake Ainsworth trains ahead of the state athletic championships. Jonno Colfs

In those earlier days it was indeed Denny's inspiring feats that spurred the youngster on.

"I saw video of him when I first started throwing and I thought it was so cool,” he said.

"Then I saw his school records here in Allora and knew then that I wanted to throw like that.”

While Jake's size and talent saw him achieve some good results in the throwing events early on, he was still without a coach and while searching for someone to guide him, relied on hours of YouTube videos for instruction..

"I'd get home and get my jobs done as quickly as I could and head out to the paddock to practise,” he said.

"I'd watch the professionals' videos and try to mimic what they were doing. It really helped and made a big difference to my distances.

"My mum and stepdad were both a huge help as well, really supportive, and mum spent hours helping when she could have been doing her own thing because she knew I loved what I was doing.”

Jake said others had also helped him on his path.

"My dad bought me a discus and the principal here at school would come and supervise my lunchtime training sessions,” he said.

At an athletics event in Tenterfield, Jake was spotted by coach Susan Bright, who offered her services. Together they trained on all throwing events before taking the leap to hammer throw in August.

"The first time I had a go I threw 28m,” Jake said.

"We've had three training sessions with the hammer. Family finances have been really tight, so I train when we can afford it.”

After making his first Darling Downs team, Jake is confident of a bright future. Just this week he smashed his PB at training with a hammer throw of 35.57m.

His mum Danii has set up a GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/jakez-dreamz to ask the community for help with expenses to get Jake to the state titles.