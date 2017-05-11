Allora State School celebrates 150th anniversary

ALLORA P-10 State School rang in their 150th year in celebrations that have been deemed a grand success.

"It was festive, it was relaxed, positive, stories were shared,” Allora State School head of curriculum primary Leanne Kanowski said.

"There was a lot of reminiscing.”

The celebrations ran over two days and coincided with the Allora Autumn Festival.

"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Everyone loved the school and the way the school was presented,” she said.

"The care and effort that people had taken with displays. I think everyone really enjoyed being able to reconnect, sometimes after so many years,” she said.

Starting with an official ceremony on Friday in the school hall, the celebrations continued throughout the weekend including old-fashioned games, school tours, a vintage car display and camp oven lunch held on the school grounds.

In a recap of the festivities, past student and teacher Robyn Draper said there was no shortage of excited conversation among those in attendance.

"Glorious weather enhanced the convivial atmosphere which surrounded the day,” she said. "Memories were jogged by the displays of photos and memorabilia.”

She said a time capsule, which was encased in a silver canister, was also packed and sealed to commemorate the occasion.

It will remain in the trophy cabinet until it is scheduled to be opened on the school's next major milestone, its 175th anniversary.

Mrs Kanowski extended her thanks to everyone who contributed to the celebrations.

"From the behind the scenes to everyone on stage, everyone pitched in and that's why it was so successful,” she said.