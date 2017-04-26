Allora State School turns 150

Allora State School students David Harris, Ron Gwynne, David Blackburn & Joe Whitton were winners of the prestigious Garland Cup in 1948, a relay award for school sports .

MARKING a milestone not met by many, Allora State School will celebrate its 150th anniversary this Friday and Saturday.

Highlights of the celebrations include a camp oven lunch which will be prepared on the school grounds on Saturday, as well as the opening of a capsule from 1981 which contains items and memories from the past.

The history of schooling in Allora harks back to the early days of European settlement. Early settlers Mr and Mrs James Gwynne arrived in the district with their children and Mrs Gwynne was responsible for opening the first school, which was located in a tent.

Children paid for their schooling at a rate of one shilling per week and concessions were made when two or more children of the same family attended.

In 1863 a new milestone was achieved. The Church of England residents worked with other settlers to erect a slab hut on the site of the present St David's Anglican Parish Hall.

The cottage was partitioned into two rooms, one housing the Gwynne family and the other serving as a school on weekdays and a Sunday School on Sundays.

The beginnings of the State School the community boasts today started when Mr Deacon arrived in town to establish the first National School, after a petition was made to the government from local residents. When Mr Deacon arrived a school had not been built and classes were held in Wesley Chapel. However, the next year, 1867, the first school buildings were completed.

Those initial school buildings were located in the area of the present Allora Community Hall, and remained on that site until 1911 when the main sections of today's school were constructed on the present site in Warwick St.

These pioneers were responsible for starting the modern educational facility that is now the Allora State School. Growth has been tremendous since these early beginnings. This weekend's celebrations will commemorate the journey so far.

Organisers have been collecting memorabilia from years past, including putting the call out for previous versions of the school uniforms. An anniversary cake will also be cut to mark the occasion.

Check out the Allora State School 150 Facebook page for further details about the event. You'll also find historical images and details about the bits and pieces organisers are seeking from the school's history that you may be able to contribute.