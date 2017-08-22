Allora steer slides into second

(from left) Jamie Hollis from Pittsworth showing Mars Bar on behalf of Elwanvale Limousins, with Brett Thompson from Woolworths and judge Craig Price.

ALLORA limousin breeders Michael and Toni Dwan have had a sweet show win with a 13-month-old steer.

The pair run Elwanvale Limousins and Stockhorses, and this year their black steer Mars Bar was named Ekka reserve champion heavyweight led steer, runner up to Warwick exhibitor David Bartley.

"We haven't showing for very long; only for about four years or so,” Mrs Dwan said.

"My friends got me into showing and we've had a fair bit of success with our limousins around the smaller country shows.

"We were pretty excited to get to show at Ekka as the quality of the steers is amazing, and for so many Southern Downs producers to get ribbons is great.”

Mrs Dwan said the black steer was bred from a cow called Chocolate and leading North American carcasse sire Stetson, specifically in preparation for the Ekka.

The 624kg beast sold for 9.20/kg dressed weight to the Norman Hotel in Brisbane.

"The chef from the Norman and asked what his name was and he said 'oh I bet he'll eat like chocolate too',” Mrs Dwan said.

"He had a meat yield of 62.8% and eye muscle was 118mm with full points awarded for meat and fat colour.

"He also got four out of five points possible for marbling.”

The Elwanvale bull was also awarded fifth in a class of 17 while a heifer got a second in her class.

"Most of the led steers especially are limousin or limousin cross because they have the genetics to give good muscling and they're quite docile,” Mrs Dwan said.

"This is the best we've done in the steers at Ekka so we're pretty excited.”