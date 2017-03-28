Allora streetscape project set to take shape

The Allora streetscape has been given the green light.

THE "best little town on the Downs” is about to become even better as the Southern Downs Regional Council begins to deliver a significant section of the Allora Streetscape over the coming months.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council welcomed news last month that the Allora Streetscape was one of seven infrastructure projects to secure 'Works for Queensland' funding of

$2.93 million from the State Government.

"It is with great excitement that Council will soon turn the first sod in delivering the $200,000 project in Allora, which will bring a major component of the Allora Streetscape improvements to

fruition,” she said.

P L Travers Park, on the corner of Herbert and Drayton Streets Allora, will be the focus of this project. Works, as outlined in the concept plan below, will include installation of park shelters with picnic tables in a heritage theme, an electric barbeque, relocation of the Mary Poppins monument for greater prominence, installation of a small playground, construction of a footpath through and around the park, gardens and pram ramps from the street level to the footpath level.

"Council looks forward to making the P L Travers Park a real haven for family fun and community gathering, by delivering this State funded project.” Cr Dobie said.

"Council is working hard to attract more business and industry to our region to develop greater employment opportunities now and into the future, and projects such as the Allora Streetscape will help achieve this outcome: more jobs, better infrastructure and a boost to our local economy.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad praised the Council for the project.

"This is a wonderful project being delivered by the Palaszczuk Government's $200 million Works for Queensland Program, which will not only give Allora a great facelift but also support six local

jobs,” she said.

After substantial community engagement, the final concept plan for the Allora Streetscape was adopted by Council on 28 November 2012. This version was made available for community

feedback, which was incorporated by the landscape architect wherever possible.

If you wish to provide feedback on the scope of works for the P L Travers Park rejuvenation project, please submit your feedback to Council by 5pm on Friday, 7 April 2017. Further

information about how to make a submission is available on Council's website www.sdrc.qld.gov.au.

The Allora Streetscape project is funded under the Queensland Government's Works for Queensland Program.