Allora Tennis serve up perfect combination

ON SERVE: Allora Tennis Club will serve up private coaching sessions and re-open their courts for singles matches as virus restrictions slowly ease.

TENNIS: A slow return to normality has become a blessing for tennis clubs across the state, after Tennis Queensland last week announced the reopening of courts.

Under heavy regulations, clubs can resume casual court hire and private coaching clinics in a bid to maintain the fit and healthy lifestyles the country is known for.

Allora Tennis Club treasurer Mandy Mutch said the announcement was greatly received but was yet to see a rush in court usage.

“There have been too many people wanting to get out and get active again, that I don’t think they couldn’t,” she said.

“I think private coaching might become popular, because we do have an affordable coaching rate.

“Our sport allows for the non-contact which is great.”

While community tennis groups are unable to operate, private coaching sessions held by Jaeden Ruhle will commence on Monday afternoons.

The one-on-one sessions will allow players to develop their skills while maintaining social distancing and hygiene measures.

“We have a big trolley full of balls which we can throw to the player and they can return under the net or in a volley,” Mutch said.

“ (Jaeden) is the only one who handles the balls in that scenario.

“So I can so how that will be successful.”

The unexpected break to the season has allowed committee members to catch up on work off the courts, according to Mutch who has worked tirelessly to secure grants for developments at the club.

“We have some funding to put up a new awning and we’re in the process of getting approval for a new shed,” she said.

“I’ve got the plans for the shed and submitted them to council, and we’re just doing some more admin things.”

While the resumption of some aspects of tennis is a positive move forward, Mutch urged people to use common sense while using the courts.

“The casual court hire is a bit riskier, because if a family went down, I’d have to presume they’re doing the right thing,” she said.

“The toilets aren’t open at the courts either, but we just hope people use common sense.

“Hopefully everyone does do the right thing and we’ll be able to do some more bit by bit.”

To book a private session with Jaeden, message the Allora Tennis Club Facebook page.