Allora women aid girls abroad

Teachers and students of the Kopiu Primary School in the Solomon Islands, one of the places to received kits from Australian Days for Girls teams.

A GROUP of Southern Downs volunteers are continuing to make their mark abroad.

The Allora Days for Girls team have already offered their support to communities in Nepal, Laos, Solomon Islands, Cambodia and The Philippines.

The charity assists by group sewing and packing reusable sanitary pads and bags to help young women experience their periods with dignity.

Member of the group Rosemary Easton said 35 enthusiastic volunteers assembled 300 kits destined for Sudan at the latest packing day on Thursday.

"Although several of our regulars were unable to attend, we were delighted to welcome 18 new members who quickly developed the necessary skills to keep the assembly line moving,” Mrs Easton said.

"Next stop for our donations is India.

"We are sometimes asked if we help with Aboriginal Communities and we have explored this option.

"Some teams are supplying kits but these have special connections as there are certain conditions required. It isn't our brief at this stage.”

A Days for girls Washable Hygiene Kit. Contributed.

With 650 kits already packed this year, Mrs Easton said the group had their sights set on making 1000 before the year is out.

"Our sewers contributed components in large numbers and we have liners and bags ready for the next pack on December 7,” she said.

"We are challenging ourselves to get 350 packed and to help us achieve this we are conducting a sew-a-thon and learning day on September 7 from 9am at Mary MacKillop House.

"Our experienced sewers will instruct new member so they can start sewing.”

Members of Victoria Hill Branch welcomes Rosemary Easton and Cathie Wilson (centre) from Days For Girls team that operates from Allora. Contributed

Mrs Easton said anyone looking to get involved did not have to be a seasoned seamstress.

"There are support jobs for non-sewers too,” she said.

"Please bring your machine, overlocker, scissors and most importantly your lunch. Morning tea will be supplied and the day will conclude at 1.30 pm.

"We can source flannelette for the bags and liners at a very good price so actual cash is the best way to contribute this.

"Come and spend an hour or more with us and have a wonderful morning meeting new friends and learning new skills.

Donations of cotton material, face washers, underwear size 8-14, soap and cash are always welcome.

For more information, phone 46973474 or 46662441.