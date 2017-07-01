Ally to open with 20% off sale

THE community has been calling out for more variety on the Warwick shopping scene and the wish will be granted when Ally opens at Rose City Shoppingworld next week.

An Ally spokeswoman said the store was in its final stages of development, with stock being filled and set up for the grand opening on Wednesday.

She said the store would have more than 50 new styles arriving each week.

"Ally Fashion has become well in demand and the destination for women

who can transcend the fashion's boundaries,"

she said.

"We regularly scour the high streets and the globe to provide you with fresh outfit inspiration."

The store will be between EB Games and Jeanswest, creating eight jobs for locals.

The spokeswoman said as well as providing a diverse range of clothing for women, customer satisfaction was also a key focus.

"We pride ourselves on our value without compromising the quality of our products," she said.

A few special deals will also be on offer to help celebrate the opening and give shoppers a chance

to try the new range first hand.

"Customers will receive 20% off storewide on grand opening day and also have the chance to win an Ally Fashion outfit valued at $100 by simply signing up to our e-newsletter in store," the spokeswoman said.