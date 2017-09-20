27°
Alpacas slaughtered in cold blood: 'It's a low, mongrel act'

LOW ACT: Seven alpacas were shot dead at point-blank range at the weekend.
Elyse Wurm
by

SEVEN alpacas were shot dead at point-blank range on a Southern Downs property on Sunday night.

Wallangarra Police sergeant Alan Baker said the owners of the property on Curtin Rd at Lyra were away when the offence occurred.

Six of the animals were found in a nearby creek and one near the house on the property.

Sgt Baker said the alpacas were valued family pets.

"It was a low, mongrel act, the alpacas were highly domesticated," he said.

"The six alpacas in the creek had to be extracted by a tractor to prevent contamination of the creek."

Other animals on the property were unharmed.

Police have spoken to neighbours, and investigations are continuing.

Sgt Baker urged anyone with information to contact police.

"I appeal to any person who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Wallangarra Police on 46843120," he said.

The property owners have been notified about the incident.

