Natural therapy gives sore horses new life

HIGH DEMAND: Equine sports massage therapist Sarah Summers has completed 400 massages since receiving her qualification in January. Contributed

HORSES on the brink of being put down have been given a second chance at life by a natural treatment not typically associated with humans.

Massage therapy is being used in the Southern Downs to nurse horses who are sore and struggling back to health.

Equine sports massage therapist Sarah Summers said she had even been able to assist horses that had been on the brink of being put down or turned out to pasture, while others hadn't moved well in years.

"One horse that had been sore and not moving well for eight years that the owner had had it," Mrs Summers said.

"I was the last-ditch effort for it.

"I found she had a massive muscle tear in her chest previously, she had lost so much muscle around that.

"She compensated so much, she was so sore everywhere."

After four massage therapy sessions, the horse started improving and now she is moving healthily again.

"It gives me goosebumps, I still go back and see that horse regularly to make sure she's on top of it," Mrs Summers said.

Owner of Sarah's Equine Massage and Manners, Mrs Summers received her certificate in equine sports massage therapy in January this year and has already administered 400 massages.

During each massage therapy session, the horse is assessed while standing stationary and moving, to determine whether there are any signs of pain and discomfort.

Mrs Summers watches for some tell-tale signs, such as hips that may be lifted unevenly or horses that lift their head to one side.

A full body, deep tissue massage is then administered from head to tail.

At the end of each session, Mrs Summers gives the horse a full body stretch.

"Every horse is different and every horse can tolerate different techniques, some are nervy and can't handle certain techniques," Mrs Summers said.

"It's all about working to what the horse is able to deal with to get the best results."

Mrs Summers owns four of her own horses, one of which was acquired after the owner told her if she could fix the horse, she could keep him.

"We've got a new family member because he was put in the not-going-to-be-fixed basket," she said.

The benefits of massage therapy are not only physical, but also psychological.

"It relaxes the horse, it allows muscles to move more freely and easily," she said.

"It makes it more comfortable and therefore happier in their job.

"Once they're not in pain horses are a lot less likely to show dangerous behaviours."

The natural alternatives also offer fewer side effects than other treatment options, according to Mrs Summers.

"You have a lot less issues down the track not worrying about side effects," she said.

"If you can work with your body, you have longer effects in general rather than trying to mask them."

Just like in humans, the popularity of alternative therapies such as massage for horses is on the rise.

Seeing clients between Warwick and Stanthorpe, Mrs Summers said her client base kept expanding as time went on.

"There's more and more people who are looking at alternatives for their horse and appreciating the fact they're athletes and we ask a lot of them," Mrs Summers said.