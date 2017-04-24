24°
News

Alvis rally is one way to see tourist attractions

Gerard Walsh | 24th Apr 2017 1:50 PM
RALLY: Veronica Brown, pictured in her 1954 Alvis TC21 at the Highfields Historical Village Easter Festival, will be in Warwick for the Alvis Rally in May.
RALLY: Veronica Brown, pictured in her 1954 Alvis TC21 at the Highfields Historical Village Easter Festival, will be in Warwick for the Alvis Rally in May. Gerard Walsh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK area residents won't have too go too far to see a classic car during the Alvis National Rally in Warwick on May 7-13.

The drivers and their supporters will be based at the Coachman's Motel for the week and will be out and about each day.

The welcome is at 2pm on Sunday, May 7, and then the public can become involved when all 40 Alvis cars in Warwick for the nationals and other classic cars will be on display at Leslie Park from 10am on the Monday.

They will visit the Warwick Historical Society on the Monday and during the week their program includes a trip to the Granite Belt and the wineries, Storm King Dam, numerous tourist attractions on the Granite Belt, a lunch at Hawker Rd Function Centre at the Warwick Golf Club and a visit to the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

There will be a steam train ride to Clifton and trips to Allora and Killarney which will be full of visits to many tourist attractions.

The program includes visits to the Mary Poppins house at Allora and Queen Mary Falls at Killarney.

Rally participants will head home on the Saturday, May 13. Next year the group will celebrate the Centenary of the Alvis Motor Company with a rally in New South Wales.

Warwick Daily News
Getting in and having a go

Getting in and having a go

Joy Craig, divides her busy schedule between her love of education, as principal at Warwick State High School, and her love of horses.

Icy mornings headed our way

We are about to start really feeling the icy fingers of winter

Elderly man found after being tangled in fence

Police led the search for the man.

Man in his 90s surprisingly well after battling the elements

Man charged after drugs, thousands in cash seized

A Stanthorpe man will face court over drug trafficking charges.

Stanthorpe man charged with drug trafficking after police raid

Local Partners

Hit and run victim takes big steps in long recovery

FOUR months after he was mown down and left for dead in a horrific hit and run, Warwick beekeeper Paul Reid is starting to see his old life returning.

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

STOP SPEEDING: While you might not get double demerits on the Easter holidays in Queensland, it's not worth speeding.

Latest on double demerit points rule, it's not what you might expect

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Pilton concert on Tuesday night for Anzac Day

Pilton children (from left) Charlie Turkington, Hardy Cooke, Ali Gill, Stewart Statham, Emily Hinz, Jasmin Groombridge, Andi Cooke, Ani Gill, May Turkington, and Tamika Hinz with Jacqui Gill (right) perform at an Anzac Day Concert. Most will perform again from 6pm Tuesday.

Children will be a large part of Anzac Day Concert at Pilton

Traditional rivals doing battle at Morgan Park on Sunday

FINAL: Matt Johnson in possession for Queensland against Victoria this week. He will play in the Barastoc Interstate Series final on Sunday afternoon in open men's.

Queensland and New South Wales make major finals

Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk in Queensland

ACTRESS Amber Heard’s billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk has finally been spotted out and about in on the Gold Coast.

Dave Hughes almost went too far in Logies monologue

Dave Hughes skewered the A-list in his opening monologue

Mackay lawyer dishes on MKR behind the scenes

Della Whearty from MKR.

Mackay lawyer talks her My Kitchen Rules journey.

City teen is The Voice's first Muslim contestant

KNOCKOUT: USQ film student Brittania Clifford-Pugh will make her national television debut in The Voice's blind auditions this Wednesday night.

'It all happened on a whim'

Movie review: Going in Style a grey-powered crowd pleaser

Alan Arkin, Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in a scene from the movie Going in Style.

The tale of three men and a mobility scooter a tad formulaic.

Logies 2017: Meldrum's odd speech as Samuel Johnson wins Gold

Samuel Johnson shows off his Best Actor gong before going onto win the Gold.

Samuel Johnson named Gold Logie Winner of the 59th Annual TV Week Gold Logie...

Logies 2017: Who's taken the coveted gongs?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley poses with the Hall Of Fame Logie Award.

Award winners from Australian television industry's night of nights

Perfect Starter Home or Investment Property

3 Moncrieffe Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $219,000

Low maintenance brick home that ticks all the boxes especially for the first home owner / investor. Features of the property include * 3 Bedrooms, 2 with...

Extra Features

4 Glenara Court, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 2 $279,000

Want to be away from a traffic area but close to the River walk? This lovely 3 bedroom UNIT, master has walk in and en suite, other 2 bedroom have built ins. ...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $369,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Stylish Spacious 4 Bedroom Brick Home

18 Baguley Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

This stylish well maintained 4 bedroom brick home situated at 18 Baguley Street Warwick with a north facing aspect. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master with...

Enjoy All The Spoils! Motivated Vendor

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $535,000

Situated in "Meadowbank Estate" this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

6 Bedroom Brick Home Large 3987m2 Block

7 Fariwill Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 3 $420,000

This 6 bedroom brick and tile home set on a large 3987m2 block with swimming pool and double lockup garage plus a shed for the motorhome or caravan. 4 built-in...

Family Matters

21 Newby Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 10 $ 420,000

Ranch Style home on 2 ac fenced into paddocks has been set up throughout the home and grounds with conversation nooks to cater for the needs of extended family...

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!