Alvis rally is one way to see tourist attractions

RALLY: Veronica Brown, pictured in her 1954 Alvis TC21 at the Highfields Historical Village Easter Festival, will be in Warwick for the Alvis Rally in May.

WARWICK area residents won't have too go too far to see a classic car during the Alvis National Rally in Warwick on May 7-13.

The drivers and their supporters will be based at the Coachman's Motel for the week and will be out and about each day.

The welcome is at 2pm on Sunday, May 7, and then the public can become involved when all 40 Alvis cars in Warwick for the nationals and other classic cars will be on display at Leslie Park from 10am on the Monday.

They will visit the Warwick Historical Society on the Monday and during the week their program includes a trip to the Granite Belt and the wineries, Storm King Dam, numerous tourist attractions on the Granite Belt, a lunch at Hawker Rd Function Centre at the Warwick Golf Club and a visit to the Australian Rodeo Heritage Centre.

There will be a steam train ride to Clifton and trips to Allora and Killarney which will be full of visits to many tourist attractions.

The program includes visits to the Mary Poppins house at Allora and Queen Mary Falls at Killarney.

Rally participants will head home on the Saturday, May 13. Next year the group will celebrate the Centenary of the Alvis Motor Company with a rally in New South Wales.