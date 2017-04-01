AMAZING FOOTAGE: Warwick floods - from the air

IT'S hard to comprehend that less than 24 hours of rain can have such an impact within a community, but that's exactly what happened this week.

When more 150mm fell across the region on Thursday, Warwick awoke yesterday to widespread flooding, cut highways and roads and the real possibility of homes and businesses being inundated by the rising waters.

As it turned out Warwick was spared this time, although Killarney faced its own battles on Thursday evening.

As you'll see in the amazing drone footage taken by Warwick's Daniel Hawkins, the sheer volume of water making its way through Warwick yesterday is nothing short of incredible.

See below also for photos of the event taken by Daily News reporters.