Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

by Sarah Sharples
3rd Feb 2021 8:04 AM

 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be replaced by Andy Jassy, who will take over the top spot of the company during the third quarter of this year.

Mr Bezos will still be a part of the company that he founded in 1994 and will transition to executive chair of Amazon's Board.

"I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," Mr Bezos said in a letter to employees.

"In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Amazon has transformed from an online bookstore to a mega retailer under Mr Bezos leadership.

More to come...

Originally published as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quits

More Stories

amazon amazon ceo business jeff bezos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Water minister slams PM’s Emu Swamp comment

        Premium Content Water minister slams PM’s Emu Swamp comment

        News ‘It’s not just about putting up a besser brick wall and hoping for the best.’: Minister hits back during Stanthorpe tour.

        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime Children responsible for half of all Queensland car robberies

        Government rejected solution to Qld’s youth crime crisis

        Premium Content Government rejected solution to Qld’s youth crime crisis

        Crime Palaszczuk Government to consider using GPS trackers on juvenile delinquents

        $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        Premium Content $380K+ upgrades to target ‘notorious’ Warwick black spot

        News Road safety advocates say the new roundabout couldn’t have come soon enough. SEE...