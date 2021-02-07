Menu
The boy was taken by a man wearing gloves and a medical mask. Picture: Queensland Police Service
News

Boy, 1, found after being taken by masked man

by Nathan Edwards
7th Feb 2021 10:57 AM

UPDATE: Queensland Police say a man is assisting them with enquiries after a boy taken from his home in the middle of the night was found shortly after police issued an amber alert. 

The boy was taken from a Darra home around 2am on Sunday, and found seven hours later.

Police thanked the public for their assistance. 

EARLIER: Police have issued an Amber Alert after a 20-month-old boy was taken from a home at Darra in Brisbane's southwest early Sunday morning.

Police are concerned that the boy may be at significant risk.

Police believe the man is not a relative of the little boy.

One line of inquiry is that the boy was snatched at random by an intruder unknown to the family.

The man was seen wearing distinctive running shoes.
The boy is described as having brown hair, fair skin and was last seen wearing a black shirt and a nappy before being taken around 2am Sunday from a home on Warrender Street, Darra.

An amber alert has been issued for a one-year-old boy has been taken from his home in Darra. Picture: Queensland Police Service
The man believed to have taken the boy is described as solid build, wearing distinctive running shoes, long pants, long-sleeved shirt, gloves, baseball cap, and a medical mask.

Police urge the man, or anyone with information relating to their location, to contact police.

Police are concerned for the one-year-old boy’s welfare. Picture: Queensland Police Service
Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Boy, 1, taken from Brisbane home by masked man

