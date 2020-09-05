Menu
Queensland police are seeking urgent public assistance
AMBER ALERT: Missing Qld boy and girl found

5th Sep 2020 7:53 PM | Updated: 8:50 PM

Two young children have been found after being abducted from a Queensland home this afternoon.

Queensland Police issued an amber alert after a seven-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy were taken from Redbank Plains, Ipswich just before 4pm.

Police feared they may have been at significant risk.

The children were taken by a woman from a residence on Warrill Street. It is believed she is travelling on foot and may be aided by another man.

The woman who police say has taken the children from the Redbank Plains address.
The 7-year-old girl is described as having a dark complexion with dark dreadlocked hair. She is wearing a pink shirt, white skirt and black shoes.

The boy is described as having a dark complexion with short black hair. He is wearing a blue shift and tan pants.

The woman is described as having a dark complexion, around 150cm tall, of a proportionate build with black and purple hair. She was last seen wearing three-quarter-length camo pants, black shirt and stockings.

It is believed she is travelling on foot in the Ipswich and South Brisbane area. Police believe she may be also be aided by another man.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as AMBER ALERT: Boy, girl missing from Redbank Plains

