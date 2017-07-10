18°
News

Ambos missed meal allowance costing $16m a year

Kara Vickery, The Courier-Mail | 10th Jul 2017 10:49 AM
Health Minister Cameron Dick has refused to be drawn on whether more paramedics should be employed. Picture: Steve Pohlner
Health Minister Cameron Dick has refused to be drawn on whether more paramedics should be employed. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN allowance paid to paramedics who miss out on meal breaks is costing the state $16.2 million every year - about the same as the salaries of about 200 extra ambulance staff.

But Health Minister Cameron Dick has refused to be drawn on whether steps have been taken to implement a 2014 Queensland Industrial Relations Commission (QIRC) decision to overhaul it, saying the State Government supports the allowance.

Figures obtained by the LNP Opposition and tabled in Parliament show missed meal payments to paramedics cost taxpayers $16.2 million in 2015-16 - an increase of 252 per cent on 2009-10 when the allowance cost $4.6 million.

Paramedics employed by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) rose by 17 per cent over the same period, Federal Government reports show.

The missed meal payment is paid to paramedics working 12-hour shifts when they're too busy to take the two 30-minute breaks they're entitled to.

More on this at The Courier-Mail

News Corp Australia

Topics:  ambulance meal allowance paramedics

Darling Downs toddler airlifted with facial injuries

Darling Downs toddler airlifted with facial injuries

Young boy one of three patients airlifted in region across weekend

Frosts, chance of more rain for the Southern Downs

A frosty landscape

More frosts and chilly mornings are on the cards for the Downs

Warwick Show and Rodeo Society gears up for AGM

Gerard O'Leary is standing for his first full term as president of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

President set to be re-elected at show society

Language the link to identity

CELEBRATION: (From left) Sarah Rankine, 10, Rebecca Sambo, 12 and Tyeisha Rankine, 7, at the NAIDOC 2017 Our Languages Matter event on Saturday.

Dr Maree Toombs attends NAIDOC event in Warwick

Local Partners

Community united at church for Elders morning tea

The traditional Elders morning tea event brings the Warwick community together to support NAIDOC week.

Mini-golf proposal a concern to existing business

Sandra and Craig Williams have owned and operated the Granite Belt Maze for 12 years.

Plans for mini-golf in Warwick concern local business owners

Motorsport revs up at two weekend venues

Short Circuit Motor Sport Association action at Morgan Park Raceway at the weekend.

Karting club has major meeting planned for August

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

8 events to check out this weekend on the Southern Downs

CELEBRATIONS: Head along to NAIDOC week activities at the Redbacks Clubhouse tomorrow.

Clear the schedule, here's 8 great events to get stuck into

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $345,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Great Value in Brick

6 George Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. 3 built-in bedrooms, spacious kitchen dining, lounge...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Private Entry

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 OWNERS WILL...

OWNERS WILL CONSIDER OFFERS OVER $300,000 ... Room to move on this larger private 1222 m block. Executive style home has a parking area and double front doors...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Small Business Opportunity

163 Lyndhurst Lane, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 2 5 $465000

This 10 acre property fills the criteria for a business requiring highway frontage. On the western edge of Warwick, rural lifestyle will suit horses, cattle or...

Well Presented On Large Block

13983 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 5 $299,000

Well presented fully fenced 3,164sqm property featuring 3 bedroom brick home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, kitchen is open plan with dining and there is a...

Easy Walk to City Centre

85 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Three bedrooms* separate lounge* separate dining* closed in front and side verandah, ramp to laundry * single lockup garage * fenced 1012sm * close to medical...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Estate knocked back over oversupply concerns

An aerial view of the proposed estate.

Oversupply and community awareness cited in decision

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!