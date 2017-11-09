Menu
Ambulance called to John Dee

Ambulances are treating a man who has been injured on the job at John Dee.
Ambulances are treating a man who has been injured on the job at John Dee. Tony Martin
Sophie Lester
by

UPDATE, 10.15AM: A MAN is being treated by paramedics at John Dee after suffering cuts to his arm.

A QAS spokeswoman said the injury had resulted from a workplace accident at the facility on Rosehill Rd just before 10am.

Paramedics are still on scene and the man is likely to be taken to Warwick Hospital.

EARLIER, 10.05AM: PARAMEDICS are rushing to John Dee this morning where a worker has reportedly been injured.

Crews were called at about 9.50 where at least one worker has suffered cuts to his left arm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said as crews were not yet on scene he could not disclose how the injury occurred or the severity of the wound.

Warwick Daily News

